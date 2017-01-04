The Cadiz Record

Cadiz, KY
High speed chase ends in Little River

A Tennessee man is facing multiple charges after a high-speed police chase ended Monday in the Little River. According to Princeton Police Department (PPD), about 11:57 p.m. Monday, officers observed ...

Multi-use path opens

AURORA -- Hikers and bikers have something new to which they may look forward as they approach the Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area. The new multi-use path that runs along the south sid ...

Wildcats close out 2016 with loss to Fulton City

FULTON -- Coming off of a three-game win streak in the KME Christmas Classic, Trigg County Head Coach Payton Croft had hoped to build on that to pick up steam. Some things just aren't meant to be, h ...

Immigration issue not so clear cut

"Immigration: the act of coming to live permanently in a foreign country."Sounds simple enough, but those 11 words bring to mind dozens, if not hundreds, of issues. Immigrants have different reasons ...

What do you think was the biggest event to impact Trigg County in 2016?

  • Ryan Champion pleads guilty to 2014 murders of his family, accomplice
  • Eggners Ferry Bridge completed, Lake Barkley Bridge gets under way
  • Former Cadiz Mayor Lyn Bailey passes away at age 82
  • Massive July rainfall causes flooding throughout Cadiz, Trigg County
  • State announces $18 million for area state park improvements
  • County Judge-Executive incurs backlash after declining to perform civil wedding service/changes political party
  • County Clerk removes 10 Commandments painting from office wall after threat from Freedom from Religion Foundation
  • Merchants 68, County Tourism host first ever Harper Music and Food Festival
  • Republicans take control of state House for first time in nearly a century, new faces occupy some local offices
  • Justice Center locks down after suspicious white powder sent to Circuit Clerk's office
  • Universal Access trail opens at Lake Barkley State Resort Park
  • Trigg County Sheriff's Office relocates
  • County welcomes new businesses
  • The Way breaks ground on new youth facility

