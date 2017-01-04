The Cadiz Record

Event Calendar

NCI Expand your Career Open House and Job Fair

Looking for an exciting new career in Aviation Maintenance? NCI is a Federal Aviation Administration approved Maintenance School and accredited by the Council on Occupational Education (financial aid available to those who qualify). Tour our facility and take a few moments to talk to potential employers about the opportunities available in today's Aviation Maintenance field. We look forward to seeing you on September 23, 2016 from 12 PM to 4 PM!

Huge Multi Family Yardsale Adoption Fundraiser

Adoption Fundraiser Yardsale. Electronics, Furniture, clothes, household items, toys

Supercalifragilistic Breakfast

Pop in to Joelle's Bakery in Hopkinsville from 8-10 on Saturday, September 17 for Practically Perfect Pancakes and take some photos with Mary Poppins and Bert. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased online at : campanileproductions.com or purchased in person at: Bluegrass Cheerleading, The Farmer's Daughter, Gracious Me, Griffin's Studio, Joelle's Bakery, and Save More Drugs.

Harper Food & Music Festival

The Harper Family musicians, in conjunction with Merchants 68, Cadiz-Trigg County Tourism and Harper Guitars, will host a free food and music festival in the parking lot and streets next to the Justice Center in Cadiz. Event will include live music, a cornhole tournament and barbecue cookoff.

Memorial Day Service

Members of James Thomas Chapter KSDAR, Trigg County Judge Executive, Hollis Alexander, Judge Jamus Redd, and other patriotic organizations, will have Memorial Day Services at 10 a.m. Monday, May 30 in the circuit courtroom at the Trigg County Justice Center. All veterans, their families and the public are invited to attend the service.

Vacation Bible School at Wallonia Christian Church

Kids come out and have a fun time learning about Jesus through lesson, crafts, and music. Begins on Wednesday, 22 Jun 2016 through Friday, 24 Jun, from 5:45pm to 8 pm at Wallonia Christian Church in Cadiz, Ky. On Friday, 24 Jun 2016 to end this awesome time at 7:30 pm, your family is invited to see you receive your VBS certificate and to join in our ice cream social. If anyone needs transportation, please call Pastor Bradford Carroll, 270-484-2707.

Amazing Family Challenge

The “Amazing Family Challenge” will feature a Kentucky Derby theme and stations where families will complete a short stint of a physical activity in order to move on to their next activity. Those who participate will be entered into a prize drawing. For more information call 270-388-9747 or email LauraF.Croom@ky.gov

NY Times Bestseller in Your Area

International and New York Times bestselling author Steve Berry (www.steveberry.org) will appear at Parnassus Books, located at 4505 Harding Pike, #51-E in Nashville on April 13 at 6:15 p.m. to talk about and sign his latest book, “The 14th Colony.” For more information, call 615-953-2243.

Easter Services

Oak Grove Baptist Church invites everyone to participate in its worship services on Easter Sunday, March 27. An early service will be offered at 8 a.m. This will be followed by Sunday School at 9 a.m. and a second worship service at 10 a.m. The evening service will be at 6 p.m.\ All of Oak Grove’s services are free and open to the community.\ Service times and additional information about activities at Oak Grove Baptist Church can be found on the church's website--oakgrovebaptist.church or by calling the church at 522-6521. The church is located at 45 Floyd Sumner Road in Trigg County. Bro. Larry Wilson is the interim pastor.

Easter Egg Hunt

Oak Grove Baptist Church invites children in fifth grade and younger to participate in its Easter egg hunt. The hunt begins at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 26. Please bring at least 12 plastic candy-filled eggs per child.\ All of Oak Grove’s services are free and open to the community.\ Service times and additional information about activities at Oak Grove Baptist\ Church can be found on the church's website--www.oakgrovebaptist.church or by\ calling the church at 522-6521. The church is located at 45 Floyd Sumner Road in Trigg\ County. Bro. Larry Wilson is the interim pastor

Cruz-In committee meeting

Local business owners will host an informational meeting to discuss ravamping the Cadiz Cruz-In. Meeting will begin at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23 at Reva's Place in downtown Cadiz. All those interested in serving on the committee or learning more information are invited to attend.